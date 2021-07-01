Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 49.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after acquiring an additional 518,376 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Nabors Industries by 17.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,135,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,110,000 after buying an additional 165,970 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Nabors Industries by 23.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 205,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,214,000 after buying an additional 38,983 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Nabors Industries by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 157,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after buying an additional 70,719 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Nabors Industries by 92.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 145,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,552,000 after buying an additional 69,670 shares during the period. 56.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NBR traded up $2.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $116.51. The company had a trading volume of 4,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,314. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.12. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $21.66 and a fifty-two week high of $133.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($20.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($20.10) by ($0.06). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 29.27% and a negative return on equity of 41.51%. The company had revenue of $461.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.08 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -58.56 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $43.90.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

