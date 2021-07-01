MANTRA DAO One Day Volume Hits $5.38 Million (OM)

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. MANTRA DAO has a total market capitalization of $31.11 million and approximately $5.38 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MANTRA DAO has traded 13% lower against the dollar. One MANTRA DAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000304 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00053646 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003230 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00018195 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.03 or 0.00665200 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 11,144.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About MANTRA DAO

OM is a coin. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 310,567,913 coins. MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MANTRA DAO is medium.com/@mantradao . MANTRA DAO’s official website is www.mantradao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

MANTRA DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANTRA DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MANTRA DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MANTRA DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

