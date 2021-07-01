Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Position Increased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Markel were worth $23,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Markel by 133.3% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Markel by 33.3% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 40 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Markel by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Markel news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 82 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,195.35 per share, with a total value of $98,018.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,832.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,199.36, for a total value of $1,799,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,965,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $4,802,524. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,186.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,202.23. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $881.00 and a 52 week high of $1,268.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.37 by ($1.25). Markel had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 22.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 56.63 earnings per share for the current year.

MKL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $1,017.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,098.40.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

