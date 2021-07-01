Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Markel were worth $4,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Markel by 0.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,622,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Markel by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,104,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Markel by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Markel by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,807,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Markel by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 39,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,054,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $1,017.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,098.40.

In related news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,199.36, for a total value of $1,799,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,965,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 437 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,197.29, for a total transaction of $523,215.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,545,756.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,802,524 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,186.71 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,202.23. The firm has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.69. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $881.00 and a 12-month high of $1,268.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.37 by ($1.25). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Markel had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 5.69%. Sell-side analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 56.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

