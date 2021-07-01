Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Short Interest Update

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,200 shares, a decline of 41.8% from the May 31st total of 187,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several analysts recently commented on MKL shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $1,017.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,098.40.

MKL traded up $27.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,213.84. The stock had a trading volume of 47,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,225. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,202.83. Markel has a twelve month low of $881.00 and a twelve month high of $1,268.96.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.37 by ($1.25). Markel had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 22.62%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Markel will post 56.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Markel news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 82 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,195.35 per share, for a total transaction of $98,018.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 337 shares in the company, valued at $402,832.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,197.29, for a total transaction of $523,215.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,545,756.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,802,524 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Markel by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,622,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Markel by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,104,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Markel by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Markel by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,807,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Markel by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 39,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,054,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

