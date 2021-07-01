Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Receives $22.43 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.47.

Several research firms have weighed in on MAT. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Mattel from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Mattel from $23.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

MAT traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.17. The company had a trading volume of 118,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,098,288. Mattel has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $23.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.72.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.24. Mattel had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 89.94%. The firm had revenue of $874.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mattel will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mattel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,686,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mattel by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,285,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,246 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mattel by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,368,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,971 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,153,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,662,000 after buying an additional 1,211,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Mattel in the 1st quarter worth $22,426,000. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

