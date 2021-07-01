Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.23% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Matthews International Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer principally of memorialization products & brand solutions. Memorialization products consist primarily of bronze memorials and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation equipment for the cemetery & funeral home industries. Brand solutions include graphics imaging products & services, marking products, & merchandising solutions. The Company’s products & services include cast bronze memorials & other memorialization products; caskets; cast & etched architectural products; cremation equipment & cremation- related products; mausoleums; brand management, printing plates, pre-press services, & imaging systems for the primary packaging & corrugated industries; marking equipment & consumables, & industrial automation products for identifying, tracking & conveying various consumer & industrial products, components & packaging containers; & merchandising display systems and marketing & design services. “

Matthews International stock opened at $35.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.85. Matthews International has a 1 year low of $17.79 and a 1 year high of $43.75. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.71 and a beta of 1.20.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $417.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.94 million. Matthews International had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 17.92%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Matthews International will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MATW. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Matthews International by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,035,000 after purchasing an additional 14,995 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Matthews International during the first quarter worth $1,319,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in Matthews International by 3.2% during the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 469,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,554,000 after buying an additional 14,498 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Matthews International during the fourth quarter worth $3,055,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Matthews International by 485.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 562,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,551,000 after purchasing an additional 466,811 shares in the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

