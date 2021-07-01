Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $453.88 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) to report sales of $453.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Maxar Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $456.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $451.75 million. Maxar Technologies posted sales of $439.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Maxar Technologies.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.24). The firm had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.81 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 15.40%. Maxar Technologies’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.80) EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on MAXR. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.92.

In other news, CFO Biggs C. Porter acquired 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $95,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeff Robertson III sold 17,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $696,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAXR. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 272.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 7,498 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 71.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 952,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,034,000 after purchasing an additional 396,866 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the first quarter valued at $274,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the first quarter valued at $564,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the first quarter valued at $555,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

MAXR stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.77. The company had a trading volume of 9,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,951. Maxar Technologies has a 52-week low of $14.95 and a 52-week high of $58.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.07%.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

