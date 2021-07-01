mdf commerce inc. (OTCMKTS:MECVF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

mdf commerce inc. (OTCMKTS:MECVF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a growth of 82.4% from the May 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Desjardins initiated coverage on mdf commerce in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS MECVF remained flat at $$9.04 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.04. mdf commerce has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $11.75.

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include e-commerce, strategic sourcing, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplaces.

