Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Acquires Shares of 670 Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Pool during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Pool during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.97, for a total transaction of $4,142,670.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 88,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,387,409.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total transaction of $5,164,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 96,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,865,533.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,711 shares of company stock valued at $21,757,571. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on POOL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Pool in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Pool has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $436.29.

Shares of Pool stock opened at $458.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 43.69 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $435.75. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $267.76 and a 1 year high of $470.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. Pool had a return on equity of 71.77% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Pool’s revenue was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Pool’s payout ratio is 38.00%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

