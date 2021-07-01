Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Grows Stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 47.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,704 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,432,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,994,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $945,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424,438 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,398,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321,524 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 5,076.9% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,869,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,780 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,095,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

NLY opened at $8.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.17. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 2.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.23. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.29 and a 12 month high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 184.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.91%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NLY. JMP Securities upped their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $9.75 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.97.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

