Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Purchases Shares of 2,150 Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPRT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 6,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.33.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $131.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.63. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $80.85 and a one year high of $134.69.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.52 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

