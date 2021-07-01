Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Takes $211,000 Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,580 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 29.8% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 558 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $146.43 on Thursday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.67 and a 52 week high of $162.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.46. The firm has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.19%.

Several analysts recently commented on UHS shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Health Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.90.

In related news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total value of $368,551.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,445,262.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 5,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.82, for a total value of $767,378.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,036.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,818 shares of company stock worth $2,109,518. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

