Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Takes Position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Wayfair by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,534,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,158,000 after purchasing an additional 848,531 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Wayfair by 118.6% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 940,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,169,000 after purchasing an additional 510,578 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wayfair by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 828,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,261,000 after purchasing an additional 53,493 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 217.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 817,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,168,000 after acquiring an additional 559,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.10, for a total transaction of $602,422.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 142,761 shares in the company, valued at $43,413,620.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.37, for a total value of $252,277.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,458,359.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,557 shares of company stock valued at $6,396,935 in the last three months. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wayfair stock opened at $315.71 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $310.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.63 and a beta of 3.14. Wayfair Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.30 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.69. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 45.45% and a net margin of 3.20%. Wayfair’s revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.30) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

W has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Wayfair from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush upped their target price on Wayfair from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson upped their target price on Wayfair from $325.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Wayfair has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.00.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

