Merculet (MVP) Price Tops $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. During the last week, Merculet has traded 21.9% higher against the dollar. One Merculet coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Merculet has a market cap of $2.23 million and $92,045.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003003 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00045497 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.92 or 0.00134868 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.56 or 0.00169817 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000155 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,404.74 or 1.00295260 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Merculet Profile

Merculet’s launch date was April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,330,984,343 coins. The official message board for Merculet is medium.com/merculet . The official website for Merculet is www.merculet.io . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Merculet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Merculet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Merculet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

