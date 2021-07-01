Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.86.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 31st.
Shares of NYSE MTH traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $96.36. 11,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,680. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.70. Meritage Homes has a 1 year low of $73.01 and a 1 year high of $120.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
In other Meritage Homes news, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total transaction of $225,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond Oppel sold 6,500 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $717,665.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,700 shares of company stock worth $2,246,975. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the first quarter valued at $292,000. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $781,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,484,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,535,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,105,000 after purchasing an additional 79,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 3.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Meritage Homes Company Profile
Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.
