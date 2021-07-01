Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.86.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 31st.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Shares of NYSE MTH traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $96.36. 11,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,680. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.70. Meritage Homes has a 1 year low of $73.01 and a 1 year high of $120.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.97. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meritage Homes will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meritage Homes news, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total transaction of $225,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond Oppel sold 6,500 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $717,665.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,700 shares of company stock worth $2,246,975. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the first quarter valued at $292,000. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $781,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,484,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,535,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,105,000 after purchasing an additional 79,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 3.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.