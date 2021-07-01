Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Shares Bought by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,610,486 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 759,839 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned about 0.11% of Methanex worth $317,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Methanex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Methanex by 30,080.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Methanex by 527.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,707 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Methanex in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Methanex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 65.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Methanex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MEOH traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,014. Methanex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.84 and a fifty-two week high of $49.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.16 and a beta of 2.25.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07. Methanex had a negative return on equity of 3.20% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Methanex Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Methanex’s payout ratio is presently -4.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MEOH shares. Raymond James set a $50.00 target price on Methanex and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities raised their target price on Methanex from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research report on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $38.00 target price on Methanex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Methanex from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Methanex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.77.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX).

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.