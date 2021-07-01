Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) VP Donna Gail Yanko Sells 1,056 Shares

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) VP Donna Gail Yanko sold 1,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $10,348.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 394 shares in the company, valued at $3,861.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Donna Gail Yanko also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 19th, Donna Gail Yanko sold 1,218 shares of Mexco Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $9,135.00.

MXC traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $9.73. 411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,274. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Mexco Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $14.63. The company has a market capitalization of $20.24 million, a PE ratio of 121.64 and a beta of 1.54.

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,300 producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Ohio, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, and North Dakota.

