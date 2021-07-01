M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 46,416 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 12.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 323,504 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 46,416 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $39,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 9,693.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $136.96 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.14 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Sunday. Barclays reduced their target price on Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.93.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

