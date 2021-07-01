M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Cut to Hold at HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

MGPUF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of M&G in a report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded M&G from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. M&G currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get M&G alerts:

M&G stock opened at $3.09 on Monday. M&G has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $3.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.27.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

Featured Article: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for M&G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.