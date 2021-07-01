Mick Davis Purchases 33,520,088 Shares of Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited (LON:FAR) Stock

Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited (LON:FAR) insider Mick Davis acquired 33,520,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of £3,016,807.92 ($3,941,478.86).

FAR stock opened at GBX 33 ($0.43) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £117.26 million and a PE ratio of -36.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 7.10 ($0.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 47 ($0.61). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 33.90.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Ferro-Alloy Resources in a research report on Monday.

Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited engages in mining, processing, and selling vanadium and associated by-products in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It explores for uranium, molybdenum, aluminum, rare earth metals, and carbon deposits. The company primarily holds an interest in the Balasausqandiq deposit located in Southern Kazakhstan.

