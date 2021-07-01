Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Shares Gap Down to $7.53

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.53, but opened at $6.99. Micro Focus International shares last traded at $6.77, with a volume of 21,189 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Micro Focus International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Micro Focus International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.38.

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.08.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Micro Focus International in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micro Focus International Company Profile (NYSE:MFGP)

Micro Focus International plc engages in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, IT operations management, security and information management, and governance.

