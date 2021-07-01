Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) SVP April S. Arnzen Sells 8,300 Shares

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $677,031.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,937,235.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ MU opened at $84.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $95.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.25. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.25 and a 52-week high of $96.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $859,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $947,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Article: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.