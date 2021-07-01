Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded down $4.87 on Thursday, hitting $80.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,682,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,086,468. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $42.25 and a 1 year high of $96.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.26. The firm has a market cap of $89.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.25.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total value of $476,719.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at $24,600,893.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 25,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total value of $2,341,054.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,466,969.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,981 shares of company stock valued at $8,813,216. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Micron Technology stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MU. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.61.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

