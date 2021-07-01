Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded down $4.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.07. 3,682,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,086,468. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.26. The stock has a market cap of $89.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.25. Micron Technology has a one year low of $42.25 and a one year high of $96.96.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MU. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Summit Insights lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.61.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $677,031.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,937,235.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 31,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,498,101.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,965,831.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,981 shares of company stock valued at $8,813,216. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Micron Technology stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

