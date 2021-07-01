Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.530-$1.690 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Mid-America Apartment Communities also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.350-$6.650 EPS.

MAA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $151.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $151.82.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Shares of MAA stock opened at $168.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $108.63 and a 12 month high of $172.33. The company has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.66.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). The company had revenue of $425.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.65 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 15.76%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 63.76%.

In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 677 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $99,139.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,730.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 683 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $100,018.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,036,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,671 shares of company stock valued at $7,103,280 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.