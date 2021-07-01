Milton C. Ault III Acquires 9,000 Shares of Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Stock

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) major shareholder Milton C. Ault III bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.61 per share, with a total value of $86,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of ALZN opened at $8.74 on Thursday. Alzamend Neuro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.06 and a 52-week high of $33.55.
About Alzamend Neuro
Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions
Receive News & Ratings for Alzamend Neuro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alzamend Neuro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.