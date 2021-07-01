Milton C. Ault III Acquires 9,000 Shares of Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Stock

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) major shareholder Milton C. Ault III bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.61 per share, with a total value of $86,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of ALZN opened at $8.74 on Thursday. Alzamend Neuro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.06 and a 52-week high of $33.55.

About Alzamend Neuro

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AL001 for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders.

