Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,993 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the first quarter worth $3,582,000. Serengeti Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the first quarter worth $3,105,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 462,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,203,000 after purchasing an additional 154,996 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 102.2% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 52,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 26,670 shares during the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.40.

Shares of HLF opened at $52.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.90. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 1 year low of $43.01 and a 1 year high of $59.00.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.33. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Tartol sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total transaction of $258,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 303,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,672,141.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

