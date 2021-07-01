Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ball were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Ball by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 158,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,778,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the first quarter worth $19,548,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ball by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the first quarter worth $2,400,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ball by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLL opened at $81.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.70. Ball Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $102.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.43.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Ball had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Ball’s payout ratio is 20.20%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Longbow Research started coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.47.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

