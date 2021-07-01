Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 64.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,366 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,565,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth about $584,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the first quarter worth about $56,729,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 113.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 583,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,569,000 after buying an additional 310,911 shares during the period. Finally, Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth about $21,314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James stock opened at $129.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.26. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $64.98 and a fifty-two week high of $138.56.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 12.09%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 25.53%.

In other news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $271,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 2,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $302,244.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,324 shares in the company, valued at $841,281.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,122 shares of company stock worth $819,783. Insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

RJF has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Raymond James from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

