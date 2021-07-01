Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Takes $782,000 Position in Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 28,777 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azure Power Global in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,555 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,394 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Azure Power Global in the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Azure Power Global during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Azure Power Global stock opened at $26.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. Azure Power Global Limited has a one year low of $15.52 and a one year high of $53.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.17.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The energy company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $58.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.00 million. Azure Power Global had a negative net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Azure Power Global Limited will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AZRE shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Azure Power Global from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Azure Power Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Azure Power Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

