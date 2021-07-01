Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Takes $871,000 Position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 433,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,226,000 after buying an additional 27,633 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 991.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 128,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,323,000 after buying an additional 116,700 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,354,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ubiquiti by 4.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Ubiquiti by 34.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after purchasing an additional 18,361 shares during the period. 6.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ubiquiti stock opened at $312.19 on Thursday. Ubiquiti Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.75 and a twelve month high of $401.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $296.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 1.38.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.01). Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 277.26% and a net margin of 31.97%. The company had revenue of $467.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.07%.

UI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered Ubiquiti from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Ubiquiti from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.25.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

