Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Position in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) by 56.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,897 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IQ. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of iQIYI by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 57,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iQIYI by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 620,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,846,000 after buying an additional 176,795 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of iQIYI by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of iQIYI by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 212,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after buying an additional 14,366 shares during the last quarter. 37.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IQ opened at $15.58 on Thursday. iQIYI, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.14 and a 12 month high of $28.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.49.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 18.11% and a negative return on equity of 72.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group raised shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CLSA raised shares of iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.31.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

