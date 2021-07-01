Mirrored iShares Silver Trust 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $39,037.00 (mSLV)

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. In the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can currently be purchased for approximately $24.48 or 0.00072682 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market capitalization of $32.89 million and approximately $39,037.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00045746 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.70 or 0.00138644 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.10 or 0.00169521 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000154 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,837.66 or 1.00458116 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 1,343,473 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

