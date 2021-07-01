Mirrored Netflix Hits Market Capitalization of $30.17 Million (mNFLX)

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. Mirrored Netflix has a market cap of $30.17 million and $24,986.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mirrored Netflix has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored Netflix coin can now be purchased for $537.57 or 0.01593363 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002965 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00046279 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.38 or 0.00140424 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.74 or 0.00171144 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000158 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,703.31 or 0.99896093 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 56,124 coins. The official website for Mirrored Netflix is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Netflix is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Netflix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Netflix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

