Mirsky Financial Management CORP. Grows Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Mirsky Financial Management CORP. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF accounts for 6.5% of Mirsky Financial Management CORP.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Mirsky Financial Management CORP.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $14,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,897,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,296,000 after purchasing an additional 51,597 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,092,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,713,000 after purchasing an additional 35,770 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 810,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,138,000 after purchasing an additional 24,335 shares during the period. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 728,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,038,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 628,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,880,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the period.

EFAV traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.54. 495,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.67. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51.

