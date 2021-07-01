Mirsky Financial Management CORP. Sells 2,503 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Mirsky Financial Management CORP. lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,503 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Mirsky Financial Management CORP.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. owned approximately 0.20% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $5,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 21,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 24.7% during the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FHLC traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $63.98. 127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,550. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.06. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12 month low of $49.73 and a 12 month high of $64.12.

