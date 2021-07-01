Mirsky Financial Management CORP. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Mirsky Financial Management CORP. lowered its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the period. Mirsky Financial Management CORP.’s holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYF. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000.

NYSEARCA NYF traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $58.45. 33,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,592. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $57.01 and a one year high of $58.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.32.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

