Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Has $18.54 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 7.8% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,576,225,000 after buying an additional 11,852,200 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,236,319,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Apple by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,296,465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738,590 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,390,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,576,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293,575 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Apple by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,950,967 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,281,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637,480 shares during the period. 56.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Sunday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

Shares of AAPL opened at $136.96 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.14 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.07. The company has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

