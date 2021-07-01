Mithril (MITH) Price Down 11.3% Over Last 7 Days

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. During the last week, Mithril has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mithril coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0366 or 0.00000108 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mithril has a total market cap of $36.55 million and $4.78 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mithril Profile

MITH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken . The official website for Mithril is mith.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Mithril

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

