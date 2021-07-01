Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 57.1% from the May 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

MTLHY traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.59. 586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.09. Mitsubishi Chemical has a 1-year low of $26.80 and a 1-year high of $42.95. The company has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of -166.36 and a beta of 0.50.

Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitsubishi Chemical had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi Chemical will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mitsubishi Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

About Mitsubishi Chemical

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, health care products, and other products in Japan and internationally. The company's performance products include specialty chemicals, functional food materials, inorganic materials, electronic and electrical components and products, molding and processed products, film and sheet products, synthetic paper and fiber, carbon fiber, equipment, instruments and systems, materials and products for industrial use, construction materials, civil engineering materials, aqua-related materials and products, leisure, sports, and daily goods.

