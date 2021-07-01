Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) shares rose 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.41 and last traded at $8.41. Approximately 25,256 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,652,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.96.

MOGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Mogo from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Mogo from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Mogo in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.46.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.69. The firm has a market cap of $510.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.38 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. Mogo had a negative net margin of 15.06% and a negative return on equity of 32.47%. The business had revenue of $9.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.52 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mogo Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOGO. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Mogo by 205.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 574,131 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mogo in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mogo in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Mogo in the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mogo in the first quarter worth $571,000. Institutional investors own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO)

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a Mogo app and provides access to MogoSpend, a digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card (MogoCard); MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; free monthly credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans; and bitcoin rewards program to buy bitcoin through MogoCrypto.

