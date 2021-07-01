Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 442 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 52.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,289 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 13.4% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 296 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.9% in the first quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,379 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. FMA Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.5% in the first quarter. FMA Advisory Inc. now owns 8,264 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Harbor Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. lifted its position in FedEx by 0.9% during the first quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 4,731 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FDX opened at $298.33 on Thursday. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $153.66 and a 12 month high of $319.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $79.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.25.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 21.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

In related news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 1,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total value of $333,603.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,833. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $29,582,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,595,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,053,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 186,778 shares of company stock valued at $55,385,485. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FDX. Raymond James lifted their target price on FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on FedEx in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $344.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on FedEx from $364.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $372.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.04.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

