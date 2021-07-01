Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,779 Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in W. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,534,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,158,000 after purchasing an additional 848,531 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,328,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 217.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 817,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,168,000 after acquiring an additional 559,297 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 118.6% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 940,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,169,000 after acquiring an additional 510,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 172.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 617,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,445,000 after acquiring an additional 390,645 shares in the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $315.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.63 and a beta of 3.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.05. Wayfair Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.30 and a 52-week high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.69. Wayfair had a net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.45%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.37, for a total transaction of $252,277.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,458,359.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO James R. Miller sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.10, for a total transaction of $167,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 16,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,550,931.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,557 shares of company stock worth $6,396,935 in the last 90 days. 27.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on W. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Wayfair from $325.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.00.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

