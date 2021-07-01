Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,779 Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in W. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,534,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,158,000 after purchasing an additional 848,531 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,328,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 217.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 817,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,168,000 after acquiring an additional 559,297 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 118.6% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 940,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,169,000 after acquiring an additional 510,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 172.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 617,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,445,000 after acquiring an additional 390,645 shares in the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $315.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.63 and a beta of 3.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.05. Wayfair Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.30 and a 52-week high of $369.00.
In related news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.37, for a total transaction of $252,277.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,458,359.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO James R. Miller sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.10, for a total transaction of $167,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 16,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,550,931.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,557 shares of company stock worth $6,396,935 in the last 90 days. 27.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several research firms recently commented on W. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Wayfair from $325.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.00.
About Wayfair
Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.
