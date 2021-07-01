Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 45,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 40.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 16,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $798,959.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,901 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,607.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $288,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,780,480.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,670 shares of company stock valued at $2,606,470. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods stock opened at $47.75 on Thursday. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.45 and a fifty-two week high of $52.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.79. The firm has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of -0.07.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.04%.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

