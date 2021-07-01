Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 31.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,162 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2,307.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total transaction of $507,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,484,788.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $307,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHI opened at $90.37 on Thursday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.50 and a fifty-two week high of $106.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.08. The stock has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.65.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. BTIG Research increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.62.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

