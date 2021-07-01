Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Takes $404,000 Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 921,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,961,000 after buying an additional 242,735 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Covington Capital Management increased its position in Duke Energy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 24,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Alethea Capital Management LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 143.7% during the 1st quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 13,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 7,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK opened at $98.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $78.95 and a one year high of $108.00. The company has a market capitalization of $75.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.95.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.39%.

DUK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.08.

In other news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $166,654.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,161.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $701,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,582 shares in the company, valued at $4,666,584.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,228 shares of company stock worth $1,230,192 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

