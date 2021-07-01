Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSA. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Public Storage by 373.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Public Storage by 62.5% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

In other news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total value of $1,172,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PSA. Wolfe Research started coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Truist boosted their target price on Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Public Storage from $290.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Public Storage from $231.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $285.22.

Shares of PSA stock opened at $300.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $285.47. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $183.22 and a twelve month high of $305.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.27 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 43.22%. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 75.40%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.