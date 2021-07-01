Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $2.81 Million Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 166.0% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 62.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.08.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $701,260.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,666,584.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $166,654.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,161.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 12,228 shares of company stock worth $1,230,192. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DUK opened at $98.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $75.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.95. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $78.95 and a 52 week high of $108.00.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.39%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

