Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 2,464 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,464 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at $4,481,000. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 254,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,662,000 after buying an additional 8,325 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $95.44 on Thursday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $71.19 and a one year high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.33. The company has a market capitalization of $74.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.61.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.19.

In related news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $2,250,363.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,408,868.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $95.62 per share, with a total value of $1,434,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

